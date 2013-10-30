SEOUL, Oct 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 30 64.3* 12.3 -78.4 Oct 29 124.5 -91.0 -33.4 Oct 28 117.4 -31.6 -105.9 Oct 25 12.3 -179.9 177.5 Oct 24 117.5 -149.0 23.7 Oct 23 592.0 -717.8 127.9 Oct 22 156.1 -6.7 -131.4 Oct 21 194.2 -201.9 14.7 Oct 18 305.8 -162.8 -127.6 Oct 17 293.2 -232.8 -31.8 Oct 16 208.1 -138.1 -40.3 Oct 15 323.3 -69.2 -184.3 Oct 14 196.6 -243.9 57.0 Oct 11 284.1 129.5 -275.0 Oct 10 161.2 -310.6 158.6 Month to date 4,652.6 -3,489.3 -745.7 Year to date 5,244.4 1,798.1 -5,272.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 44 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 13.8 trillion Korean won ($13.01 billion) worth. ($1 = 1060.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)