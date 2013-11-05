BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
SEOUL, Nov 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 5 -48.9 -141.8 199.4 Nov 4 -180.3 34.9 152.0 Nov 1 172.8 -77.4 -88.9 Oct 31 -27.3 -228.9 240.5 Oct 30 149.4 -67.2 -82.0 Oct 29 124.5 -91.0 -33.4 Oct 28 117.4 -31.6 -105.9 Oct 25 12.3 -179.9 177.5 Oct 24 117.5 -149.0 23.7 Oct 23 592.0 -717.8 127.9 Oct 22 156.1 -6.7 -131.4 Oct 21 194.2 -201.9 14.7 Oct 18 305.8 -162.8 -127.6 Oct 17 293.2 -232.8 -31.8 Oct 16 208.1 -138.1 -40.3 Month to date -56.5 -184.4 262.5 Year to date 5,245.8 1,305.4 -4,773.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.