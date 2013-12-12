SEOUL, Dec 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 12 -691.2* 363.3 305.0 Dec 11 -202.9 90.8 108.9 Dec 10 -113.2 111.4 -3.0 Dec 9 83.3 80.8 -165.7 Dec 6 -76.7 40.7 30.1 Dec 5 -336.9 53.5 258.1 Dec 4 -337.9 161.1 298.5 Dec 3 -50.0 -168.4 224.9 Dec 2 53.6 -225.0 177.2 Nov 29 89.2 -49.0 -52.7 Nov 28 162.6 269.2 -417.6 Nov 27 43.4 107.3 -101.0 Nov 26 9.4 20.2 -36.1 Nov 25 84.8 74.0 -143.8 Nov 22 -23.2 104.6 -83.4 Month to date -1,671.8 508.2 1,233.9 Year to date 3,442.1 2,307.6 -3,744.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1,007.3 billion won ($957.46 million) worth. ($1 = 1052.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)