BRIEF-Shanghai SMI's share trade to resume on March 31
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, Dec 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 17 17.1 59.5 -76.5 Dec 16 -62.4 86.4 -26.6 Dec 13 -265.7 528.3 100.1 Dec 12 -607.1 593.2 304.6 Dec 11 -202.9 90.8 108.9 Dec 10 -113.2 111.4 -3.0 Dec 9 83.3 80.8 -165.7 Dec 6 -76.7 40.7 30.1 Dec 5 -336.9 53.5 258.1 Dec 4 -337.9 161.1 298.5 Dec 3 -50.0 -168.4 224.9 Dec 2 53.6 -225.0 177.2 Nov 29 89.2 -49.0 -52.7 Nov 28 162.6 269.2 -417.6 Nov 27 43.4 107.3 -101.0 Month to date -1,898.8 1,412.2 1,230.6 Year to date 3,215.1 3,211.6 -3,747.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.