SEOUL, Jan 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 7 101.4 -47.2 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Jan 2 -313.6 -175.0 473.3 Dec 30 116.7 19.3 -143.7 Dec 27 70.7 -71.0 5.0 Dec 26 -12.1 628.7 -614.4 Dec 24 -54.5 456.4 -385.9 Dec 23 71.6 223.5 -263.6 Dec 20 -17.1 205.3 -183.2 Dec 19 108.5 84.1 -176.6 Dec 18 -123.7 265.2 -128.5 Dec 17 53.0 94.5 -77.1 Dec 16 -62.4 86.4 -26.6 Dec 13 -265.7 528.3 100.1 Month to date -472.6 -471.6 889.9 Year to date -472.6 -471.6 889.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)