BRIEF-Gaz-Tek FY net result turns to profit of RUB 3.9 bln
* FY 2016 profit for period 3.9 billion roubles ($69.69 million) versus loss of 4.58 billion roubles year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Nd33
SEOUL, Jan 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 10 -249.1 49.8 178.5 Jan 9 71.6 -271.9 171.1 Jan 8 166.4 -117.5 -51.7 Jan 7 101.0 -46.8 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Jan 2 -313.6 -175.0 473.3 Dec 30 116.7 19.3 -143.7 Dec 27 70.7 -71.0 5.0 Dec 26 -12.1 628.7 -614.4 Dec 24 -54.5 456.4 -385.9 Dec 23 71.6 223.5 -263.6 Dec 20 -17.1 205.3 -183.2 Dec 19 108.5 84.1 -176.6 Dec 18 -123.7 265.2 -128.5 Month to date -484.1 -810.8 1,187.8 Year to date -484.1 -810.8 1,187.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
* Appointment of Jill Biden, former Second Lady of United States, to its Military and Veterans Affairs External Advisory Council Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: