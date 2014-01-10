SEOUL, Jan 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 10 -249.1 49.8 178.5 Jan 9 71.6 -271.9 171.1 Jan 8 166.4 -117.5 -51.7 Jan 7 101.0 -46.8 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Jan 2 -313.6 -175.0 473.3 Dec 30 116.7 19.3 -143.7 Dec 27 70.7 -71.0 5.0 Dec 26 -12.1 628.7 -614.4 Dec 24 -54.5 456.4 -385.9 Dec 23 71.6 223.5 -263.6 Dec 20 -17.1 205.3 -183.2 Dec 19 108.5 84.1 -176.6 Dec 18 -123.7 265.2 -128.5 Month to date -484.1 -810.8 1,187.8 Year to date -484.1 -810.8 1,187.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)