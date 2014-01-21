SEOUL, Jan 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 21 -19.8* 68.9 -54.8 Jan 20 -26.2 47.9 -30.4 Jan 17 -96.3 0.3 72.5 Jan 16 36.7 55.0 -62.8 Jan 15 -38.1 -24.0 53.9 Jan 14 -27.3 -58.3 66.8 Jan 13 -95.4 67.3 21.6 Jan 10 -58.1 -143.0 178.4 Jan 9 71.6 -271.9 171.1 Jan 8 166.4 -117.5 -51.7 Jan 7 101.0 -46.8 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Jan 2 -313.6 -175.0 473.3 Dec 30 116.7 19.3 -143.7 Month to date -559.4 -846.5 1,254.3 Year to date -559.4 -846.5 1,254.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 142.3 billion korean won ($133.78 million)worth. ($1 = 1063.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)