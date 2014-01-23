Indian shares rise; Reliance Ind leads gainers
* Broader market buying seen in midcaps, small caps - analyst
SEOUL, Jan 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 23 -159.4 -40.4 199.1 Jan 22 15.8 49.8 -75.0 Jan 21 -10.2 59.2 -54.7 Jan 20 -26.2 47.9 -30.4 Jan 17 -96.3 0.3 72.5 Jan 16 36.7 55.0 -62.8 Jan 15 -38.1 -24.0 53.9 Jan 14 -27.3 -58.3 66.8 Jan 13 -95.4 67.3 21.6 Jan 10 -58.1 -143.0 178.4 Jan 9 71.6 -271.9 171.1 Jan 8 166.4 -117.5 -51.7 Jan 7 101.0 -46.8 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Month to date -693.3 -846.8 1,378.6 Year to date -693.3 -846.8 1,378.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Broader market buying seen in midcaps, small caps - analyst
* FFP and Abertis entered into agreement providing for acquisition by Abertis of 5.1 percent interest held by FFP in Holding d’Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), which holds 100 percent of Sanef