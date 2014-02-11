SEOUL, Feb 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 11 -7.7 34.5 -33.9 Feb 10 -141.1 112.6 23.8 Feb 7 162.4 -28.5 -132.4 Feb 6 -114.4 190.7 -68.2 Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3 Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9 Feb 3 -406.4 205.2 202.1 Jan 29 21.0 180.5 -206.7 Jan 28 -310.1 289.2 14.5 Jan 27 -524.5 528.2 -2.1 Jan 24 -142.0 -77.6 207.4 Jan 23 -161.3 -38.8 199.4 Jan 22 15.8 49.8 -75.0 Jan 21 -10.2 59.2 -54.7 Jan 20 -26.2 47.9 -30.4 Month to date -1,443.6 1,010.3 396.6 Year to date -3,094.4 1,085.4 1,788.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)