SEOUL, Feb 20 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 20 -186.4* -11.4 190.0
Feb 19 -51.9 -76.0 117.6
Feb 18 -47.1 -27.8 79.5
Feb 17 23.1 107.4 -132.2
Feb 14 2.6 18.6 -25.7
Feb 13 -107.6 9.3 92.3
Feb 12 -5.3 55.3 -39.1
Feb 11 81.9 -57.6 -31.4
Feb 10 -141.1 112.6 23.8
Feb 7 162.4 -28.5 -132.4
Feb 6 -114.4 190.7 -68.2
Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3
Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9
Feb 3 -406.4 205.2 202.1
Jan 29 21.0 180.5 -206.7
Month to date -1,726.7 993.6 681.4
Year to date -3,377.4 1,068.7 2,073.3
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
285.4 billion Korean won ($267.84 million) worth.
($1 = 1065.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Michelle Kim)