SEOUL, Feb 25Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 25 230.7* -32.5 -197.1 Feb 24 7.4 -70.4 62.9 Feb 21 317.1 -38.7 -273.3 Feb 20 -167.6 -20.3 189.6 Feb 19 -51.9 -76.0 117.6 Feb 18 -47.1 -27.8 79.5 Feb 17 23.1 107.4 -132.2 Feb 14 2.6 18.6 -25.7 Feb 13 -107.6 9.3 92.3 Feb 12 -5.3 55.3 -39.1 Feb 11 81.9 -57.6 -31.4 Feb 10 -141.1 112.6 23.8 Feb 7 162.4 -28.5 -132.4 Feb 6 -114.4 190.7 -68.2 Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3 Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9 Month to date -1,152.7 843.1 273.5 Year to date -2,803.4 918.2 1,665.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 555.2 billion won ($516.71 million) worth. ($1 = 1074.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)