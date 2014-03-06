SEOUL, March 6 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 6 89.2 -111.6 10.9 Mar 5 17.0 68.0 -92.3 Mar 4 -148.2 -40.3 174.6 Mar 3 -77.3 -91.4 162.8 Feb 28 233.7 -155.3 -32.2 Feb 27 139.1 -47.4 -74.6 Feb 26 60.9 109.6 -167.8 Feb 25 232.0 -33.8 -200.9 Feb 24 7.4 -70.4 62.9 Feb 21 317.1 -38.7 -273.3 Feb 20 -167.6 -20.3 189.6 Feb 19 -51.9 -76.0 117.6 Feb 18 -47.1 -27.8 79.5 Feb 17 23.1 107.4 -132.2 Feb 14 2.6 18.6 -25.7 Month to date -119.2 -175.4 255.9 Year to date -2,487.7 648.4 1,643.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)