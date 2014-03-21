SEOUL, March 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 21 -65.3* 91.2 -30.9 Mar 20 -210.9 -42.6 239.8 Mar 19 -67.0 55.5 -14.2 Mar 18 -148.8 203.6 -80.2 Mar 17 -229.6 170.4 29.0 Mar 14 -477.3 226.5 227.5 Mar 13 -498.1 258.0 225.9 Mar 12 -264.6 -169.4 489.0 Mar 11 -42.1 -80.1 107.6 Mar 10 -34.1 -265.9 301.5 Mar 7 200.7 -197.2 -12.2 Mar 6 85.1 -105.3 9.6 Mar 5 17.0 68.0 -92.3 Mar 4 -148.2 -40.3 174.6 Mar 3 -77.3 -91.4 162.8 Month to date -1,960.5 81.0 1,737.3 Year to date -4,328.9 904.7 3,124.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2.03 trillion won ($1.89 billion) worth. ($1 = 1076.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)