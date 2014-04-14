BRIEF-Equinix CEO's 2016 compensation was $12 mln
* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
SEOUL, April 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 14 -22.9 8.4 8.1 Apr 11 116.9 -180.8 89.8 Apr 10 308.9 -128.5 -165.6 Apr 9 363.2 67.6 -408.4 Apr 8 78.2 22.0 -91.7 Apr 7 160.3 -212.8 57.0 Apr 4 114.1 -55.0 -70.4 Apr 3 354.6 -238.6 -128.8 Apr 2 438.2 -263.2 -171.6 Apr 1 211.5 -105.7 -108.9 Mar 31 319.2 -103.4 -185.8 Mar 28 232.5 -71.3 -167.4 Mar 27 233.6 -40.9 -206.6 Mar 26 80.5 203.2 -300.8 Mar 25 -87.0 81.2 -11.4 Month to date 2,123.1 -1,086.7 -990.5 Year to date -1,389.7 -38.8 1,153.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Morgan Stanley says on April 21, 2017, Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from Morgan Stanley's board of directors, effective immediately Source text - http://bit.ly/2oSo2kh Further company coverage: