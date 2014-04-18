SEOUL, April 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 18 121.1* 157.0 -276.5 Apr 17 170.3 -164.3 -5.5 Apr 16 49.3 -103.4 58.5 Apr 15 124.9 -311.0 189.1 Apr 14 -1.3 -13.4 7.1 Apr 11 116.9 -180.8 89.8 Apr 10 308.9 -128.5 -165.6 Apr 9 363.2 67.6 -408.4 Apr 8 78.2 22.0 -91.7 Apr 7 160.3 -212.8 57.0 Apr 4 114.1 -55.0 -70.4 Apr 3 354.6 -238.6 -128.8 Apr 2 438.2 -263.2 -171.6 Apr 1 211.5 -105.7 -108.9 Mar 31 319.2 -103.4 -185.8 Month to date 2,610.3 -1,530.2 -1,025.9 Year to date -902.4 -482.3 1,118.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 465.6 billion won ($448.23 million) worth. ($1 = 1038.7500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)