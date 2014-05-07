SEOUL, May 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 07 -328.8* 63.6 252.9 May 02 -150.4 9.6 132.0 Apr 30 -82.3 -20.6 88.7 Apr 29 -159.6 88.7 57.5 Apr 28 -116.6 73.8 51.1 Apr 25 37.9 -255.6 199.9 Apr 24 73.0 -121.1 50.2 Apr 23 256.7 34.3 19.6 Apr 22 106.8 11.3 -92.2 Apr 21 75.5 -120.7 49.6 Apr 18 121.1 157.0 -276.5 Apr 17 170.3 -164.3 -5.5 Apr 16 49.3 -103.4 58.5 Apr 15 124.9 -311.0 189.1 Apr 14 -1.3 -13.4 7.1 Month to date -479.1 73.2 384.9 Year to date -1,190.1 -719.1 1,927.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 837.7 billion won ($813.06 million) worth. ($1 = 1030.3000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)