SEOUL, May 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 15 334.6* -136.0 -197.5 May 14 346.2 155.8 -492.4 May 13 213.1 132.8 -353.6 May 12 -100.2 83.5 5.8 May 09 -55.2 46.7 -3.9 May 08 -212.3 39.8 162.7 May 07 -326.0 61.0 252.8 May 02 -150.4 9.6 132.0 Apr 30 -82.3 -20.6 88.7 Apr 29 -159.6 88.7 57.5 Apr 28 -116.6 73.8 51.1 Apr 25 37.9 -255.6 199.9 Apr 24 73.0 -121.1 50.2 Apr 23 256.7 34.3 19.6 Apr 22 106.8 11.3 -92.2 Month to date 49.8 49.8 -494.1 Year to date -661.2 -399.1 1,048.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 893.9 billion korean won ($869.76 million) worth. ($1 = 1027.7500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)