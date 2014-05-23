SEOUL, May 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 23 128.3* -63.2 -61.1 May 22 290.9 -48.4 -234.4 May 21 188.4 -141.2 -37.4 May 20 266.5 -230.8 -42.5 May 19 182.4 -89.7 -90.0 May 16 479.9 -471.9 5.6 May 15 371.6 -153.4 -197.3 May 14 346.2 155.8 -492.4 May 13 213.1 132.8 -353.6 May 12 -100.2 83.5 5.8 May 09 -55.2 46.7 -3.9 May 08 -212.3 39.8 162.7 May 07 -326.0 61.0 252.8 May 02 -150.4 9.6 132.0 Apr 30 -82.3 -20.6 88.7 Month to date 1,623.2 -669.4 -953.7 Year to date 912.2 -1,461.7 589.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.467 trillion won ($2.41 billion) worth. ($1 = 1024.2500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)