SEOUL, Aug 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 27 50.8 44.6 -74.9 Aug 26 101.3 38.7 -128.3 Aug 25 -27.1 94.6 -62.9 Aug 22 104.7 -48.3 -33.9 Aug 21 1.5 -372.2 381.7 Aug 20 234.4 -238.4 94.7 Aug 19 184.7 -13.2 -149.9 Aug 18 -3.1 -163.6 182.7 Aug 14 193.3 -140.2 -22.6 Aug 13 413.4 -147.2 -267.4 Aug 12 97.2 -62.7 -28.3 Aug 11 -13.8 -33.9 46.7 Aug 08 -207.2 -43.1 273.4 Aug 07 -49.7 -130.5 186.2 Aug 06 184.0 7.0 81.1 Month to date 1,541.4 -1,518.0 590.5 Year to date 7,974.9 -5,751.9 -875.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)