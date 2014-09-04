SEOUL, Sept 4 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 4 71.9* 0.9 -58.7 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8 Sept 1 64.9 -77.3 23.4 Aug 29 154.9 -121.6 20.9 Aug 28 127.5 -31.8 -79.2 Aug 27 51.4 43.9 -74.9 Aug 26 101.3 38.7 -128.3 Aug 25 -27.1 94.6 -62.9 Aug 22 104.7 -48.3 -33.9 Aug 21 1.5 -372.2 381.7 Aug 20 234.4 -238.4 94.7 Aug 19 184.7 -13.2 -149.9 Aug 18 -3.1 -163.6 182.7 Aug 14 193.3 -140.2 -22.6 Month to date 300.7 -517.7 274.6 Year to date 8,558.6 -6,423.7 -659.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 735.8 billion korean won (722.36 million US dollar) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,018.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)