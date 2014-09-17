BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Sept 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 17 48.4 120.4 -164.6 Sept 16 -98.9 150.1 -65.0 Sept 15 10.6 -4.1 -8.8 Sept 12 56.3 -58.5 -11.9 Sept 11 -69.9 -201.9 262.7 Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5 Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8 Sept 1 64.9 -77.3 23.4 Aug 29 154.9 -121.6 20.9 Aug 28 127.5 -31.8 -79.2 Aug 27 51.4 43.9 -74.9 Aug 26 101.3 38.7 -128.3 Aug 25 -27.1 94.6 -62.9 Month to date 180.6 -476.0 315.7 Year to date 8,438.4 -6,382.1 -617.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan