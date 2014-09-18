UPDATE 2-Jupiter sees Q1 asset boost from investment gains, inflows
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
SEOUL, Sept 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 18 -107.8 -175.9 292.0 Sept 17 26.6 141.3 -163.7 Sept 16 -98.9 150.1 -65.0 Sept 15 10.6 -4.1 -8.8 Sept 12 56.3 -58.5 -11.9 Sept 11 -69.9 -201.9 262.7 Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5 Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8 Sept 1 64.9 -77.3 23.4 Aug 29 154.9 -121.6 20.9 Aug 28 127.5 -31.8 -79.2 Aug 27 51.4 43.9 -74.9 Aug 26 101.3 38.7 -128.3 Month to date 51.0 -630.9 608.6 Year to date 8,308.8 -6,537.0 -325.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
DUBAI, April 26 Shares in Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank rose 9 percent in early trading on Wednesday after it agreed to start talks with Saudi British Bank (SABB) about a merger that could create the kingdom's third biggest bank with assets of nearly $80 billion.