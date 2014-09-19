SEOUL, Sept 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 19 -269.9 220.2 105.8 Sept 18 -110.1 -174.0 292.4 Sept 17 26.6 141.3 -163.7 Sept 16 -98.9 150.1 -65.0 Sept 15 10.6 -4.1 -8.8 Sept 12 56.3 -58.5 -11.9 Sept 11 -69.9 -201.9 262.7 Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5 Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8 Sept 1 64.9 -77.3 23.4 Aug 29 154.9 -121.6 20.9 Aug 28 127.5 -31.8 -79.2 Aug 27 51.4 43.9 -74.9 Month to date -221.1 -408.9 714.7 Year to date 8,036.7 -6,314.9 -218.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)