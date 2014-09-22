BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
SEOUL, Sept 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 22 -232.2* 23.4 195.6 Sept 19 -240.8 200.4 105.6 Sept 18 -110.1 -174.0 292.4 Sept 17 26.6 141.3 -163.7 Sept 16 -98.9 150.1 -65.0 Sept 15 10.6 -4.1 -8.8 Sept 12 56.3 -58.5 -11.9 Sept 11 -69.9 -201.9 262.7 Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5 Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8 Sept 1 64.9 -77.3 23.4 Aug 29 154.9 -121.6 20.9 Aug 28 127.5 -31.8 -79.2 Month to date -424.2 -405.2 910.1 Year to date 7,833.6 -6,311.3 -23.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 583.1 billion won (560.27 million US dollar) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,040.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.