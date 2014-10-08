SEOUL, Oct 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 8 -154.5* 73.1 57.1 Oct 7 -178.6 142.1 23.3 Oct 6 -199.8 45.6 139.6 Oct 2 -385.8 259.9 100.2 Oct 1 -196.7 35.2 144.5 Sept 30 184.1 16.4 -103.5 Sept 29 57.0 -64.6 -10.1 Sept 26 -22.1 19.9 4.4 Sept 25 -126.2 117.5 3.5 Sept 24 -25.2 129.8 -110.7 Sept 23 -256.9 285.3 -33.3 Sept 22 -241.1 32.4 195.5 Sept 19 -240.8 200.4 105.6 Sept 18 -110.1 -174.0 292.4 Sept 17 26.6 141.3 -163.7 Month to date -1,115.5 555.8 464.7 Year to date 6,520.0 -5,242.2 191.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.12 trillion won (1.04 billion US dollar) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,074.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)