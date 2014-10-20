BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Net interest and dividend income increased $429,000 to $4.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qahewb) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Oct 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 20 27.2 110.0 -154.3 Oct 17 -309.4 213.5 80.6 Oct 16 -21.2 83.6 -65.6 Oct 15 -180.9 81.5 76.5 Oct 14 -292.4 248.7 29.5 Oct 13 -319.3 373.9 -76.2 Oct 10 -186.1 92.2 84.5 Oct 8 -156.7 75.3 57.4 Oct 7 -178.6 142.1 23.3 Oct 6 -199.8 45.6 139.6 Oct 2 -385.8 259.9 100.2 Oct 1 -196.7 35.2 144.5 Sept 30 184.1 16.4 -103.5 Sept 29 57.0 -64.6 -10.1 Sept 26 -22.1 19.9 4.4 Month to date -2,399.8 1,761.5 439.9 Year to date 5,235.6 -4,036.6 166.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
* Net interest and dividend income increased $429,000 to $4.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qahewb) Further company coverage:
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday: ** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand its fast-growing portfolio of prepared foods. ** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's o