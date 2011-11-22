BRIEF-BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share
* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares
SEOUL, NOV 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 22 -313.7 135.4 174.7 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4 Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8 Month to date -2,223.3 877.4 1,638.5 Year to date -7,193.3 7,449.3 1,622.9 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.34 trillion korean won ($1.18 billion). Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1140.6000 Korean won)
* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares
* ALLOTS 18.3 MILLION SERIES B SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE