SEOUL, Nov 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 23 -421.5 -813.0 371.9 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4 Month to date -2,652.7 879.0 2,012.7 Year to date -7,622.7 7,450.9 1,997.2 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.77 trillion won ($1.55 billion) Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1145.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)