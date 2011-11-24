WRAPUP 2-Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
SEOUL, Nov 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 24 -269.7* 361.7 -53.7 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Month to date -2,920.8 1,238.9 1,959.2 Year to date -7,890.9 7,810.8 1,943.6 Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2.04 trillion won ($1.77 billion). ($1 = 1152.1000 won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 Brazil's President Michel Temer has signaled his support for a plan to refinance 50 billion reais ($15 billion) owed by state governments to the development bank BNDES, alongside the securitization of some of their debt to the National Treasury, three people familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.