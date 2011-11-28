SEOUL, Nov 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 28 -194.0* 372.2 -344.0 Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0 Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Month to date -3,469.2 1,901.3 1,651.4 Year to date -8,439.3 8,473.2 1,635.8 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net sellers for eight consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2.59 trillion won ($2.22 billion). ($1 = 1164.7000 won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)