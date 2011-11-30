BRIEF-Pragma Inkaso plans share buyback of up to 7.4 mln zlotys
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
SEOUL, Nov 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 30 99.9 68.1 -230.1 Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0 Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3 Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0 Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Month to date -2,954.0 2,221.6 439.0 Year to date -7,924.1 8,793.5 423.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.