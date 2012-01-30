SEOUL, Jan 30 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Jan 30 -77.7 -197.7 171.5
Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9
Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1
Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4
Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5
Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8
Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1
Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3
Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6
Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5
Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1
Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8
Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0
Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1
Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9
Month to date 4,337.9 1,503.5 -4,856.8
Year to date 4,337.9 1,503.5 -4,856.8
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Compiled by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)