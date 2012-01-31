BRIEF-Reliance General Insurance board approves listing on exchanges
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
SEOUL, Jan 31 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 31 133.9 -33.9 -32.2 Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5 Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9 Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1 Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4 Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5 Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8 Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1 Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3 Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6 Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5 Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1 Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8 Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0 Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1 Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9 Month to date 6,299.6 366.0 -5,634.9 Year to date 6,299.6 366.0 -5,634.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Iktae Park)
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
June 12 General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company.