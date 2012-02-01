SEOUL, Feb 1 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 01 416.1 -276.6 -198.3
Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3
Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5
Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9
Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1
Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4
Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5
Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8
Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1
Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3
Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6
Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5
Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1
Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8
Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0
Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1
Month to date 416.1 -276.6 -198.3
Year to date 6,722.1 83.4 -5,833.2
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)