SEOUL, Feb 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8 Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4 Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0 Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1 Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2 Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6 Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3 Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5 Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9 Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1 Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4 Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5 Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8 Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1 Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3 Month to date 2,240.5 -873.0 -1,419.9 Year to date 8,546.5 -513.0 -7,054.8 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 937.3 billion won ($837.81 million). ($1 = 1118.7500 Korean won) (Compiled by Eunjee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)