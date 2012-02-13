SEOUL, Feb 13 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 13 164.5* -86.3 -177.9 Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5 Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5 Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8 Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4 Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0 Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1 Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2 Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6 Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3 Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5 Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9 Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1 Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4 Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5 Month to date 2,600.2 -1,351.8 -1,232.4 Year to date 8,906.2 -991.8 -6,867.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors were net buyers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1.29 trillion won ($1.15 billion) worth. ($1 = 1123.8500 Korean won) (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)