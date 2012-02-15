SEOUL, Feb 15 Daily net trading in shares
on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 15 243.4* -43.6 -341.0
Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9
Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6
Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5
Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5
Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8
Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4
Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0
Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1
Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2
Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6
Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3
Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5
Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9
Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1
Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4
Month to date 2,868.3 -1,329.0 -1,426.3
Year to date 9,174.3 -969.0 -7,061.2
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net buyers for eight consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1.56 trillion won ($1.39 billion).
($1 = 1123.8250 Korean won)
(Compiled by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)