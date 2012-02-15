SEOUL, Feb 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 15 243.4* -43.6 -341.0 Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9 Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6 Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5 Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5 Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8 Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4 Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0 Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1 Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2 Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6 Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3 Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5 Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9 Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1 Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4 Month to date 2,868.3 -1,329.0 -1,426.3 Year to date 9,174.3 -969.0 -7,061.2 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for eight consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1.56 trillion won ($1.39 billion). ($1 = 1123.8250 Korean won) (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)