SEOUL, Feb 20 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 20 163.9 -262.8 -66.5
Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9
Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9
Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2
Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9
Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6
Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5
Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5
Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8
Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4
Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0
Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1
Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2
Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6
Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3
Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5
Month to date 3,252.9 -2,004.0 -1,244.9
Year to date 9,558.9 -1,644.0 -6,879.8
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Compiled by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)