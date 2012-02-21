SEOUL, Feb 21 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 21 131.0* -308.4 180.6 Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6 Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9 Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9 Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2 Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9 Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6 Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5 Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5 Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8 Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4 Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0 Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1 Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2 Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6 Month to date 3,384.3 -2,313.2 -1,064.2 Year to date 9,690.3 -1,953.2 -6,699.1 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 557.7 billion won ($496.43 million) worth. (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)