Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
SEOUL, Feb 27 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 27 -39.4 -200.7 303.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6 Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9 Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9 Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2 Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9 Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6 Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5 Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5 Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8 Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4 Month to date 3,809.7 -3,096.1 -606.3 Year to date 10,115.7 -2,736.1 -6,241.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Compiled by Eun Jee Park; editing by Chris Lewis)
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27