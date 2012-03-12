SEOUL, March 12 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 12 -153.1 -109.9 287.4 Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4 Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6 Month to date -826.8 -102.8 995.0 Year to date 9,750.7 -2,486.1 -5,936.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Jinkyu Kang)