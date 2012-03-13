BRIEF-Equus Total Returns receives $2.4 mln from Biogenic Reagents Investment
* Equus receives $2.4 million from Biogenic Reagents Investment
SEOUL, March 13 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 13 114.5 91.1 -312.8 Mar 12 -146.6 -115.5 286.3 Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4 Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Month to date -705.8 -17.4 681.1 Year to date 9,871.7 -2,400.7 -6,249.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Jinkyu Kang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BRUSSELS, June 12 Private equity fund Nordic Capital gained EU antitrust approval on Monday to buy Sweden's Intrum Justitia after pledging to sell overlapping debt collection and debt purchase businesses in five neighbouring countries.