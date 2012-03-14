SEOUL, March 14 Daily net trading in
shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three
major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Mar 14 517.2 53.9 -479.4
Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1
Mar 12 -146.6 -115.5 286.3
Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4
Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1
Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5
Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5
Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1
Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3
Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3
Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5
Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8
Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7
Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1
Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3
Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6
Month to date -182.5 27.9 201.4
Year to date 10,395.0 -2,355.3 -6,729.6
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)