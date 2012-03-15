SEOUL, March 15 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 15 138.5 -218.4 74.9 Mar 14 535.9 41.3 -479.2 Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1 Mar 12 -146.6 -115.5 286.3 Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4 Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Month to date -25.3 -203.1 276.5 Year to date 10,552.2 -2,586.4 -6,654.5 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net xx won worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Joseph Radford)