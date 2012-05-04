BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO wins auction to buy 4 Boeing B777-300ER flights
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
SEOUL, May 4 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 04* -95.0 44.3 64.4 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5 Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8 Apr 24 9.3 214.1 50.2 Apr 23 -121.9 158.0 -91.7 Apr 20 -327.9 -132.9 418.1 Apr 19 -87.3 -18.8 64.1 Apr 18 -122.4 38.2 76.2 Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9 Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Month to date -359.7 119.5 220.6 Year to date 10,698.7 -2,913.3 -4,688.4 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 359.6 billion won ($318.51 million) worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1129.0000 Korean won) (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar’s stock market may start the week with losses after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to apply enhanced due diligence to any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks.