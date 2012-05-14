BRIEF-Christopher Norman Fish intends to retire as director of Boussard and Gavaudan Holding Ltd
* REG-BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : INTENDED RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF REPLACEMENT DIRECTOR
SEOUL, May 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 14 -165.1* 124.7 94.2 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5 Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8 Apr 24 9.3 214.1 50.2 Apr 23 -121.9 158.0 -91.7 Apr 20 -327.9 -132.9 418.1 Month to date-2,011.0 538.3 1,616.1 Year to date 9,047.3 -2,494.5 -3,292.9 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for nine consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2,010.8 billion won ($1.75 billion) worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1146.6000 Korean won) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)
SAO PAULO, June 8 Loan disbursements at Banco do Brasil SA remain unfazed despite heightening political and economic turmoil in recent weeks, an indication that Brazil's No. 2 lender will keep originating new credit in coming months, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli said on Thursday.