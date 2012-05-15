Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange
by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in
billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net
selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 15 -169.1* 17.1 23.7
May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9
May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2
May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4
May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4
May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1
May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4
May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1
May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5
May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7
Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6
Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9
Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5
Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8
Apr 24 9.3 214.1 50.2
Apr 23 -121.9 158.0 -91.7
Month to date-2,172.1 547.7 1,639.4
Year to date 8,886.2 -2,485.1 -3,269.6
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
2,172.0 billion won ($1.89 billion) worth.
($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won)
(Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)