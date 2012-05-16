Russia cenbank says inflation to stay near 4 pct in coming months
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's consumer inflation will stay at around 4 percent in the coming months, the central bank said on Friday.
SEOUL, May 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 16 -500.1 40.2 272.8 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5 Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8 Month to date-2,687.7 603.0 1,912.7 Year to date 8,370.7 -2,429.8 -2,996.3 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for 11 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2,687.5 billion won ($2.33 billion) worth. ($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park)
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's consumer inflation will stay at around 4 percent in the coming months, the central bank said on Friday.
* SAYS THAT CREDITOR BANK EUROBANK HAS DENOUNCED THE CREDIT AGREEMENT OF THE COMPANY WITH AN OPEN OVERDRAFT ACCOUNT