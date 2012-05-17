BRIEF-Shawbrook posts response recommending rejection of final Marlin Bidco offer
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
SEOUL, May 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 17 -65.6* 146.2 110.3 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5 Month to date-2,744.3 740.8 2,022.4 Year to date 8,314.0 -2,292.0 -2,886.6 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for 12 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2,744.2 billion won ($2.35 billion) worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars