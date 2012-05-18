BRIEF-Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid
* Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources
SEOUL, May 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 18 -434.9* 146.4 285.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Month to date-3,165.0 870.4 2,305.2 Year to date 7,893.4 -2,162.4 -2,603.8 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for 13 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 3,164.9 billion won ($2.72 billion) worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1162.8750 Korean won) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)
June 8 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to pay down debt.