SEOUL, May 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 18 -434.9* 146.4 285.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Month to date-3,165.0 870.4 2,305.2 Year to date 7,893.4 -2,162.4 -2,603.8 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for 13 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 3,164.9 billion won ($2.72 billion) worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1162.8750 Korean won) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)